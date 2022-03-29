Reese Witherspoon Reveals Top 8 Oscars Red Carpet Dresses, “Iconic Looks”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or leading her popular book club, Reese Witherspoon is often on a red carpet. One day after the dramatic 94th Academy Awards ceremony (where Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face), the Oscar Award-winning actress Witherspoon (Walk the Line) congratulated all nominates and shared the montage of photos below. There are a total of eight photos of Witherspoon at the Oscars, in eight different dresses. That song you hear is “Diamonds” by Sam Smith.

Witherspoon writes: “So many amazing memories at the #Oscars thru the years. I feel so lucky to be part of this incredible community of filmmakers from across the world. Celebrating all the nominees and their amazing work!” More than one fan replied: “Iconic looks.”

Above is “Baby Reese” at her first Oscars awards presentation in 2002. That black beaded scalloped dress is by Valentino. Below is another montage that Witherspoon shared featuring her 90s looks.

Get ready to see more of Witherspoon: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the rom-com Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher.