POSE Stars Dominate Red Carpet Fashion In One Dazzling Group Photo, “Glorious”

POSE on FX delivered a fascinating look at underground ball culture in NYC in the 1980s and 90s, and its 26 episodes represented one of the most visually stimulating shows available on a screen of any kind.

But that sumptuous visual quality isn’t meant to take away from the show’s emotional dynamics, which were a strong match for its dazzling look and feel.

Drama? Check: POSE star Billy Porter won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019, becoming the first openly gay black man to win in an Emmy lead acting category. (Also the first to be nominated.) And other POSE Emmy nominations were aplenty throughout the show’s regrettably brief run.

But in its swan song season, the stars are really going out in style — quite literally — on Awards Show stages and red carpets. With the photo below, the fashion winners of the 2022 awards season seem quite clearly to already have been determined.

The battle in the comments seems to be about who can sound the most adulatory. “Every single look: GORGEOUS” is followed by “Every single look: GLORIOUS.” And that’s before the stars go from gloriously gorgeous to joyful, as seen below.

The beautiful ladies of ‘Pose’ at the #CriticsChoiceAwards 💕 pic.twitter.com/nrBjIZmMXR — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 14, 2022

Bianca (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), mother of the House of Evangelista on POSE, goes solo below.