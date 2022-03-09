Pamela Anderson Will Sing “Funny Honey” on Broadway as Chicago’s Roxie Hart

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is reportedly refusing to watch the hulu series Pam and Tommy about the sex video scandal with her ex-husband Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. After the release of the film (Lily James plays Pam; Sebastian Stan plays Tommy), Pam hinted that she’s going to tell her side of the story in an upcoming Netflix project. See handwritten note below.

If you can’t wait until then to see Pam, you could buy a ticket to see her make her Broadway debut in Chicago the Musical (April 12 to June 5).

She’s playing Roxie Hart, the role that has been embraced by several Hollywood movie stars including Renee Zellweger, Brandy Norwood, Brooke Shields, Melanie Griffith, the late great Ann Reinking, and Ginger Rogers, among several others.

Roxie sings several songs in the musical including the torch song “Funny Honey.” It starts out as a tribute to her husband Amos who’s willing to take the blame for her crime but ends up insulting him and his kindhearted ways.