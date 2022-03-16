NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre Joins ‘Goldbergs’ Boy Band JTP, “A Collab I Never Knew I Wanted”

On The Goldbergs episode “The Downtown Boys,” while Beverly tries to jump rope in an alley near Erica’s downtown apartment, Barry and his friends try to reclaim their youth by forming a (big) boy band called JTP, but they quickly learn they aren’t kids anymore.

The character of Jean Calabasas is portrayed by real-life boy band member Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block.

If you want to see more of all-grown-up Joey, check him out in the recently released music video Bring Back the Time. New Kids on the Block teamed up with Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley for the new song.

The video is a satirical montage of 80s videos including Toni Basel’s Mickey, The Talking Heads’ Once in a Lifetime, Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Madonna’s Vogue, among others. Joey “plays” the late great Robert Palmer in the Addicted to Love bit and Bob Mothersbaugh in Devo’s Whip It. As one fan replied: it’s “A collab I never knew I wanted.”

Check out Joey dancing with his son Griff (above). He calls him a “chip off the old (new kid on the) block.” The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC.