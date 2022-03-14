Nicki Minaj Will Get Tattoo Darkened, Ink “Came Off” In Ocean She Tells Dope Girls

Nicki Minaj is sending much love to her adoring fans, sharing a couple of videos of “dope girls” who get busy with their own wrist tat “Barbie” action. Minaj is so inspired by the wrist tattoos shown that she realized she needs to get hers a fix.

“Y’all gon make me go & get mine darkened now,” Minaj writes, “cuz the day after I got my tat I was swimming in Turks & some of the ink came off.”

Fans are already waiting for the darker Barbie. “Cant wait to see ur upgraded Barbie tat yessss,” wrote one commenter. That’s why so many articles are published with titles like: Nicki Minaj’s Outsized Impact Persists A Decade After ‘Pink Friday’. (Nylon)

Minaj is among the best at keeping it real. This Joe Budden interview below is on the nose as Minaj and Budden seem to agree that today “everybody’s writing about nothing.” When instead it should be a music scene filled with passion — the kind of passion that artists bring to the game when they first break, when they “have something to say.”

