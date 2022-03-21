Nicki Minaj Casts Herself As Harley Quinn, Sir Kenneth “Da Joker”?

Nicki Minaj dresses the part and the part becomes her — Harley Quinn calling. Not that Margot Robbie and Melissa Rauch (and plenty of others) don’t have it going on as Quinn, but it’s a big world and Minaj long ago decided she’d just take whichever pieces of it she wants.

Besides, she’s got herself a Joker, so why not? Husband Kenneth Petty seems happy to play the role. Fans are crazy for slide #5 where the couple looks “so in love.” Sir Kenneth doesn’t seem to be joking.

Minaj already took over Barbie (Harajuku style) — and that character is deeper in the culture than Harley Quinn.

And here, getting ready for James Corden, Minaj seems halfway to Catwoman. Are Batman producers paying attention?