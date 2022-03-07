NCIS: Vance’s Daughter Kayla Returns As Agent, Teams Up with Torres

On the NCIS episode “First Steps,” while NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is asked to keep an eye on new Agent Kayla Vance (Naomi Grace), daughter of Director Vance (Rocky Carroll). Vance warns Torres his daughter can be “impulsive” and she lives up to the description during a highly dangerous mission.

Check out new Agent Kayla Vance with Torres in the field, in the video below.

It’s been four years since Kayla appeared on NCIS: she was in three episodes in 2018. And yes, that is the same actress, Naomi Grace.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS.