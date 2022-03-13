‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Responds To Hateful DMs “Because I’m Russian”

In the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “All the Little Things,” while Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) search for the mother of an abandoned newborn child on a Navy ship, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) reunites with Anna (Bar Paly) on the beach for a cup of coffee. Sneak peek video below.

The character of Zasha Garagin also returns, and is again portrayed by Russian-born actress Oleysa Rulin (High School Musical, Greek, Powers). Last time Zasha appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles was on the October 2021 episode “Subject 17.”

In the video above, Rulin responds to the “hateful and mean DMs” she’s received on social media “because I’m a Russian citizen and I live in America and because I haven’t been so politically vocal.” She adds, “What’s happening is horrible in Ukraine,” and “I’m part Ukrainian and part Russian.” Rulin gets emotional when she says, “And I have family in both countries.”

Rulin has recently been posting about her pregnancy on Instagram, as seen in the stunning photos above. “Coming soon in 2022.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS.