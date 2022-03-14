NCIS Guest Star “Kat Hanna” Stuns In Bikini Pics, “Smoke Show”

In the NCIS episode “Thick As Thieves,” FBI Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer. The person of interest in the homicide is the nephew of Parker’s old friend from juvey, Billy Doyle (Kevin Chapman). Sneak peek video below.

The character of Kat Hanna is portrayed by Ashley Platz. The New Jersey native is known for her roles on GLOW, Grey’s Anatomy, and 9-1-1, among others.

When not on a TV set, Ashley enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning bikini pics above. She writes from Hawaii: “Over here in Hau’ula saying “GAY!” And “BISEXUAL!” And “QUEER!” At the top my lungs.” Swipe to see her impressive backbend. As one fan replied: “Smoke showwwww as always.”

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS.