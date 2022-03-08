Natasha Leggero Hosts New Cooking Show ‘Rat in the Kitchen’ In Gorgeous Gucci Dresses

On Season 6 of To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes fellow funny people George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero to the celebrity panel. The three comedians will try their best to identify a real ballpark organist, barf bag collector, and jetpack pilot from people pretending to have those unique occupations.

Get ready to see more of Natasha: she’s hosting the new TBS show Rat in the Kitchen, which is being promoted as “a culinary whodunit.” Every week, six new chefs work together to impress a world renown chef Ludovic Lefebvre. But one of them is a saboteur who’s out to secretly destroy the team’s dishes. If the rat goes undetected, he/she wins it all.

Many fans say they hate cooking and cooking show but will tune in just to watch Natasha, who’s rocking a number of super cute cocktail dresses. That black dress with the red, white and blue ribbon, and the collared pink and blue print dress, are Gucci, baby.

Rat in the Kitchen (TBS photo)

Rat in the Kitchen premieres on Thursday, March 31 on TBS. To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after The Bachelor at 8 pm.