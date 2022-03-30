Natalie Portman Stuns In Bright Red Bustier Mini Dress at ‘Pachinko’ Premiere

When not filming a big Hollywood movie, actress Natalie Portman is turning heads on a red carpet. As seen in the photo below, she recently stunned in a bright red sweetheart bodice flare mini dress and matching jacket by designer Magda Butrym.

Portman writes: “At the premiere of Pachinko last week, a new series centering around four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Excited for you all to see this beautiful story,” which is now available on Apple TV Plus.

Pachinko is based on the best-selling book by author and journalist Min Jin Lee. The novel was a National Book Award finalist. See movie trailer below.

Natalie wore a black lace dress at the Dior Millefiori Garden Fragrance pop-up last week.

Get ready to see more of Natalie: She will appear next on the big screen in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. It’s scheduled for a July 8, 2022 release.