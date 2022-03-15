‘Mr. Mayor’ Star Kyla Kenedy Stuns In Pretty Pink Mini Dress, “Short and Loose”

Ted Danson (Cheers) returns to TV for Season 2 of his hit comedy Mr. Mayor. He plays a retired businessman who wins the Los Angeles mayoral race. Now in office, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter, Broadcast News, Raising Arizona) and connect with his teenage daughter Orly (Kyla Kenedy), “all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.”

To help promote the second season of Mr. Mayor, actress Kayla Kenedy (who plays the Mayor’s daughter) wore a pretty pink mini dress by French design label Maje. The pleated paisley print dress is described by the designer as “short and loose” with long, straight and slightly flared sleeves tightened at the bottom with elastics.

The 19-year-old star captioned the photo above: “it’s a lifestyle.”

Mr. Mayor airs Tuesdays at 8:30 pm on NBC, right after Young Rock at 8 pm and right before This Is Us at 9 pm.