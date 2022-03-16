Molly Shannon Says “Please Don’t Throw Out Your Prozac” — I Love That For You

Even if you tell yourself you’ve never spent a significant amount of time watching a home shopping channel, you probably have. The stats don’t lie. Not saying you’re addicted, but there are time-tested formulas these shows deploy to magnetize a channel-flipping brain. And so you’ve heard the perfect phrase “I love that for you.”

It’s the ultimate compliment a shopping host pays to a model wearing product.

Well now the phrase doubles as the perfect title of the new SHOWTIME series “I Love That For You” starring the comedic powerhouse cast of Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis.

The trailer just dropped and Shannon starts winning the audience right away, claiming a product is “such a moodlifter” you should “throw out your Prozac, y’all” — before walking this back, in classic Shannon style, and saying: “Just kidding — please don’t throw out your Prozac.” Here’s the early look: