Miranda Lambert Goes Green With Hubby Brendan, “That Lipstick Is Perfect on You”

Country superstar Miranda Lambert couldn’t look happier than she does posing on St. Patrick’s Day with hubby Brendan McLoughlin. The best part? The couple is tossing their four leaf clovers from the #homeland, as she writes in the caption. Yup, Ireland. Pint of Guinness in hand, too. Natch.

Fans get predictably dreamy over the dreamy couple — and so do fellow artists like Tanya Tucker who emoji’d all over the post. But as comes with stardom, sometimes the fans understandably focus on Miranda by herself and how she’s working her style magic, with one commenter complimenting the singer: “That lip(stick) is perfection on you!”

Lambert is currently sharing pics from London and Glasgow too, in addition to Dublin, as she hits the C2C Tour. . Keep on swiping — there is lots to see below.

Miranda Lambert’s new album, ‘Palomino’ is out April 29.