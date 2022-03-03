Miranda Cosgrove Shares Iconic iCarly Street Pic, Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts

The iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove‘s tagline for her Instagram is funny and self-aware: I can’t complain but sometimes I still do, she writes. The line is verbatim from the Joe Walsh classic rock anthem “Life’s Been Good (To Me So Far).” Cosgrove may not be knowingly quoting Walsh, but she could certainly take the tune’s title as her truth too — life is certainly treating Cosgrove well and it looks good on her.

Check out below the fresh iconic street photo of the iCarly cast as Season 2 of the show approaches. Even Patrick Schwarzenegger chimed in on this one, writing “LFG.” We’d translate it, but it’s NSFW, the middle word being problematic. “Let’s blank-ing Go” — how’s that?

If it looks like an album cover, that’s no accident. This group of actors — Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett — is like a band in the way they’re sync’d up. Here’s the trailer for Season 2, which hits screens on April 8. ParamountPlus is the spot to see.

Cosgrove also decided recently to show fans some of her acting range. It’s all in the face, she proves, with some light-hearted selfies. The swipes reward.