Miley Cyrus Shares Insane Video of Limo Ride Through Crazed Fans in Colombia, “Looks Terrifying”

Miley Cyrus is not afraid, in case you didn’t get the memo. She wasn’t afraid to grow up in public, to rip apart her child star security blanket, or to go all bangerz like a wrecking ball on a fan base that never could stop watching and adoring – and never could get enough.

And it’s only getting bigger, the Miley Cyrus phenomenon, as she displays richer talents and means even more to fans whose adoration grows and grows, even as some of it becomes part nostalgia for a vanished youth.

But if you want a harrowing look at what this level of fame costs Cyrus, take a look at the video below, from inside the car in Bogota, Colombia. Cyrus, seasoned veteran of insane greetings, takes it all in stride simply writing “Thank you for a legendary welcome Colombia.” The Mileyworld Tour hits Paraguay and Brazil this week too — and the greeting is sure to be the same.

Record executive Ron Perry’s response is inscrutable, as he writes “sickening.” (A compliment or a concern?) But some fans are less cheerful about the chaos, with one writing: “Not gonna lie this looks terrifying.” Sure, unless you’ve been there before.

Or if you’ve got the moves to protect yourself, as below.

But there is no doubt that even for Cyrus, things can get weird with the crowd, like in Chile. Even she hasn’t been asked to punch a fan in the face before, she admits.