Miley Cyrus Says Harsh ‘Attention’ Is Collaboration With Fans, “Together Forever”

Miley Cyrus is dropping the live album Attention on April 1 — no fooling. And Attention it is sure to get what its name indicates — because if Miley Cyrus is a very good musician, she is a world-beating attention-grabber. And what better way to say she knows the landscape of the current music business to double down on her one-to-one fan relationship?

That’s what Cyrus does with Attention, calling it not “MY” album but a “collaboration” with her fans, who she credits with designing the set list. Almost no performer working today has so successfully made fans feel like personal friends — perhaps only Taylor Swift rivals Cyrus in this regards.

And the inclusion strikes fans just the way Cyrus hopes too, with a typical response in the comments being: “WHAT HAPPINESS!!!!! I was part of Attention!!!”

Cyrus writes: “This isn’t just MY live album this is OUR album! My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put together a show trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much! Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever!”

The early video peek from the record, with its harsh driving beat, is below: