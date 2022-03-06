Miley Cyrus Celebrates 13th Anniversary of ‘The Climb’ as “Resonating More Than Ever”

The song and its message are anthemic, and so it endures. That’s Miley Cyrus‘s take on her aspirational hit, “The Climb,” which has been inspiring fans since it dropped 13 years ago. But it’s not just Cyrus’s notion, as she proves by sharing a video from last year’s Summerfest, where tens of thousands of fans sway and dream to the lyrics which remind listeners you gotta keep on moving.

Like all her listeners, Cyrus has moved through plenty in the decade-plus since “The Climb” hit the scene. And she takes this moment to address her own growth and journey, while also giving fans a perspective they can put to use themselves. It’s the job of the modern-day superstar to do both, and few are as good as Cyrus at stewarding that feeling of a one-to-one fan-to-star relationship.

Cyrus writes: “I feel (The Climb’s) message is resonating more than ever for me personally. Everyone has a unique journey , not one path is ever going to be the same. Wherever you are today on the ride of your life – I support you. I hope it is preparing you for your fullest potential. Life’s a climb but the view is great…”

With nearly half a BILLION views, below is the original video featuring a very different and obviously much younger Miley Cyrus reaching toward the person she would become.