Meghan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Drop a Banger “Sweetest Pie” — Lizzo Is Dancing

It’s hard to write about the lyrics — a lot of NSFW, don’t you know? — but Meghan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa just dropped an absolute banger called “Sweetest Pie” and the rhymes are fine but the beats are the sweetness.

Stallion shimmers and shimmies in an outfit that accentuates her #bodygoals, as the commenters like to say. And wow, even Lizzo is throwing the emoji dancers their way in the comments: 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾!

Dua Lipa share a different part of the “Pie” on the gram.

And the whole thing is pounding hard on YouTube, blowing up. More here as the bites continue. The appetite for “Sweetest Pie” looks poised to surge — it’s got all the sweet and savory ingredients.