Marina Squerciati Pokes ‘Chicago PD’ Co-Star, “Did You Lose My Phone Number?”

When not filming the dramatic police series Chicago P.D., actress Marina Squerciati (Detective Kim Burgess) is following her co-star and real-life friend Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton) on Instagram.

When Tracy shared the photos below, of her making spanakopita from scratch, Marina replied: “Did you lose my cell phone number? I didn’t get a call from you telling me to come over and enjoy eating this. WEIRD.”

Chicago Med star S. Epatha Merkerson also chimed in: “Ah gurl, it sure looks pretty and the next time…you’ll be on the money?!”

Tracy followed up with a second series of Greek cooking photos (above) and told Marina “yours is on the way.” This time, Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri chimed in: “I’m… gonna need to sample this.”

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.