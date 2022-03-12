Margo Price Pushes New Album by Jeremy Ivey, Her “Texas Born Orphan”

Musician Jeremy Ivey doesn’t want to be on social media — it’s hard for a man who says he lacks confidence at times. But inside of his music, it’s Ivey’s world, and he goes deep inside the music for “Invisible Pictures.” It’s an album Ivey’s friend, celebrated singer Margo Price, wants her fans to listen to.

Price tells fans: “My favorite mind/partner in crime Jeremy Ivey has released a beautiful piece of work today. Invisible Pictures perfectly tells the story of my Texas born orphan.”

The relevant cut on Ivey’s record is, indeed, “Orphan Child” — trippy video below.

About that Ivey reticence you can almost hear in the music itself? It’s all part of the beauty that lured him in and stirs his commitment to the “most beautiful thing.” As Ivey writes: “It’s hard for me to be on social media. I don’t like pushing myself as some sort of product. I didn’t start playing music because I wanted to be some public figure. In fact when I started, this wasn’t invented yet. I was drawn to music because it was (is) the most beautiful thing I’ve experienced in my life.”