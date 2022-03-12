Maren Morris Teases New Tour Choreography in Video, “Nervous”

Country star Maren Morris is hitting the road, and apparently the Grammy-winning singer is open to some dance ideas. Morris third major label record drops on March 25, and she’s supporting “Humble Quest” with a 40-plus show tour that kicks off in June, after a few festival shows to get cooking. Though she takes November off, the tour doesn’t end till December 2. In Nashville, of course.

Famous for being “nervous” — Morris doesn’t seem so. She teased the show’s new “choreo” by sharing a fun video with her song as the score. (“Tour choreo is already underway,” she writes.) Think we’ll see these moves on the Morris stage this summer?

The Real Housewives cutting the rug are chiming in, with Kyle Richards writing back with tears in her emoji eyes.

One commenter is asking for a Richards appearance on stage, and why not? All these Housewives are staying fit enough to be backup dancers for the Maren Morris shows, as seen below. And that’s no Humble Quest.