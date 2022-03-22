Maren Morris Shares Moody Beautiful Video Tease, “Visuals Top Tier”

Country and crossover star Maren Morris is hearing it from fans — but it’s exactly the kind of shouting a performer wants to hear. What’s everybody shouting? “Give us the new album. PLEASE.”

With “Humble Quest” on the way, and plenty of people saying it’s “already a classic” (see comments on post), Morris can take her time — it’s the artist’s prerogative. (The album is scheduled for March 25.)

For now, Morris just dropped the addictive guitar-laced picking video below, a spot that’s buoyantly moody and transporting. “Such beautiful music and videography,” writes one fan.

And another fan says: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it probably a million more times. The visuals for this are top tier.” Morris’s whole recent aesthetic is in tune, so to speak, as is evident in “Circles Around This Town” (below) from the new album. Rolling Stone calls the new record, her third, “fascinating, and proudly unresolved.”