Machine Gun Kelly Models Sicilian Black Lace Robe with Rhinestone Swim Briefs

When not making music, filming a movie or hanging with his lady friend Megan Fox, rapper Machine Gun Kelly often models. The 31-year-old heavily tattooed blond recently posed in Milan, Italy for famous fashion photographer Juergen Teller.

As seen in the photo above, MGK is wearing “a Sicilian black lace robe with matching trousers and embellished beachwear” from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2022 Collection.

Pictured above: D&G swim briefs with high-cut leg and fusible rhinestones (photo: DolceandGabbana.com)

Those spandex Speedo swim briefs with the high-cut leg are embellished with “fusible rhinestones.”

In the photo below MGK wears a D&G leopard jacquard jacket.

And below he’s modeling a D&G bomber jacket made of a color-splash print denim and embellished with multicolor sequins and paired with a D&G Sneakers.

Get ready to see more of Machine Gun Kelly: he stars in the upcoming movie ONE WAY with Kevin Bacon. MGK plays the protagonist, petty criminal Freddy who’s on the run “with a bag full of cash and coke. He’s way over his head and hurt bad. With a bullet in his guts he’s running out of time. FAST.”