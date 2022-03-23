Lykke Li Gets “Back In My Bed” in Powerful Sad Return, ‘No Hotel’

“You’re still in love with someone else,” Swedish singing sensation Lykke Li sings in a powerful return to form, dropping “No Hotel.” The power derives from the gorgeous lyricism, but also from pure emotion and the way the singer confronts the sadness of a relationship lost. When she gets to the line “back in my bed” the sorrow seems to crescendo.

Li hasn’t dropped new material since 2020’s BRON, though she worked with 80s legend Duran Duran in 2021 — and gave a clue as to where her spirit animal was being caged with a edgy cover of “I Will Survive.”

If Li was taking the time during the height of the global pandemic to mine heartbreak, it seems from this early outbreak of “No Hotel” that the motherlode has been struck.