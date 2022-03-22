Lucy Liu Reveals Personal Beauty Secret In Black Kimono, “Gorgeous Glow”

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Chicago, Kill Bill) just revealed one of her personal beauty secrets on Instagram. As seen in the bathroom video below, the gorgeous and talented actress is wearing a silky black kimono and spraying her face with a mist.

Lucy writes: “When I want to look fresh but don’t want to put on makeup: I do my usual skin care routine, then a quick mist of #bronzeglow” by celebrity makeup artist Roxanne Rizzo. And for when Lucy does want to wear makeup, she uses the bronzing mist on top of her makeup “as a setting spray which gives my skin a gorgeous glow!”

Rizzo’s Bronze Glow was also used on Cynthia Nixon while filming the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That.

Real Housewife Ashley Darby is a big fan, too.

Get ready to see more of Lucy Liu: she will appear next on the big screen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods as Kalypso.