Lily Allen Shares Handwritten Note From Husband David Harbour, ‘A Ghost Story’

When not on stage or in the studio, English pop star Lily Allen spends time with her family including her American actor husband David Harbour (Black Widow, Revolutionary Road). As seen below, Lily shared photos of her with one of her daughters at the opera and “other things.”

One of those other things — be sure to swipe — is a handwritten note from David which reads: “Babe, Why are you already better than me at acting? Not fair. Love and proud of you wife.”

Lily was recently nominated for an Olivier Award for her stage performance in 2:22 A Ghost Story. It’s described by the Criterion Theatre as an “edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller.”

In February 2022, Lily won the Best Actress award at the WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony.

With the photos above, she wrote: “Doing this play was a huge leap of faith and was absolutely terrifying to begin with, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences of my life. I am honestly just so thrilled. Award Winning Actress!!!!”

Also of note: David Harbour is returning to the stage and in London. He will star in Theresa Rebeck’s Mad House with fellow American Bill Pullman.