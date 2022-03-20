Lili Reinhart Returns To Instagram with ‘Miss Honey Vibes,’ Lucy Hale Reacts

On the Riverdale episode “Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable,” as news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrew’s home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion.

When not filming Riverdale, Lili Reinhart often posts on Instagram where she has amassed a following of 29 million. Her literally millions of fans were relieved when Lili shared the photos above after not posting for two whole months.

Lili captioned the sweet summery dress look as “Miss Honey Vibes,” which is a reference to the 1996 film Matilda. (Fun fact: that was the year Lili was born!)

When Lili’s famous friend Lucy Hale saw the post, she replied: “incredible reference.” Lucy’s comment has received more than 2150 likes, so far. (Hale was born in 1989.)

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8 pm on CW.