‘Law & Order Organized Crime’ Star Reveals Full Body Tattoos In Modeling Photos

On the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode “Guns & Roses,” while the task force investigates a connection between the Marcy Organization and the murder of a lawyer and her client, Sgt. Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) reminds Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) who she really works. Nova has been working undercover for Hugo Bankole who is portrayed by Antino Crowley-Kamenwati.

When not playing Hugo on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Antino is often modeling as seen in the stunning photos above and below, which reveal his full body of tattoos.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm and Law & Order at 8 pm.