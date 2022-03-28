Laura San Giacomo Returns as Dr. Grace Confalone on NCIS, ‘Starting Over’

On the NCIS cross-over episode “Starting Over,” while Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) gets a call from NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and an invitation to come to Hawai’i’, NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group. Actor Joe Spano returns as Tobias (see sneak peek video below), and actress Laura San Giacomo returns as Dr. Grace Confalone.

It’s been a year since NCIS fans have seen San Giacomo: she was last seen in the NCIS episode “Watchdog” with former NCIS star Mark Harmon (Gibbs), in which the team uncovered a secret dog fighting ring.

Get ready to see more of San Giacomo (Pretty Woman, Sex, Lies and Videotape): she will appear next on the big screen with Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) in the movie Vacuums and the Whistling Pig, directed by her old Just Shoot Me! co-star Enrico Colantoni.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before NCIS: Hawai’i at 10 pm