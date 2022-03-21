Kim Kardashian’s Defiant Gaze, Pink Pants, Stiletto Heels Say “Nothing’s Wrong Here”

Kim Kardashian never really wears t-shirts on Instagram, but if she did you might catch her in one with that famous British wartime slogan printed on it: Keep Calm and Carry On. Because for all the havoc swirling around Kardashian and her ex, Kanye “Ye” West, Kardashian seems determined to present as wholly unperturbed and imperturbable.

“Nothing’s wrong here,” the pic below says — says it like a thousand words.

Kardashian might also be said to subscribe to a variation on another famous aspirational slogan — that is, when the going gets tough, the though wear pink. Hot pink. And, in Kardashian’s case, stiletto heels built right into one’s pants.

Pink, lately, has been a fairly consistent theme.

It took less than an hour for half a million likes to accrue on the series of three pretty (and defiant) in pink pics. And the highly attentive among the fans took time to notice her nails match, so she’s not skipping any of her normal pre-Gram prep.

As Kardashian is told in the trailer (below) for the new season, “they’re gonna like you for who you are, not what you wear… JUST KIDDING.” But she doesn’t need to be told: her clothes and makeup are her armor and ammunition.