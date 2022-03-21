Kelsey Lamb on ‘American Song Contest’ Sings Duet with Husband, “It’s a Banger”

Music megastars Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host the new talent show American Song Contest, based on the legendary TV sensation Eurovision Song Contest. Over eight weeks, 56 musical talents (representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and D.C.) will perform live as they compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. Only one state (or territory) can win.

One of the first contestants to perform is country singer Kelsey Lamb. The gorgeous and talented singer from Nashville, Tennessee recently got married to fellow singer Taylor Goyette.

And yes, sometimes they perform together as seen/heard in their duet ‘They Never Loved You.’ Taylor refers to the collaboration as “a little heartbreak thang and it’s a banger.”

American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC, against ABC’s American Idol at 8 pm.