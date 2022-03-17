Kelsea Ballerini Slays In Shamrock Swimsuit From Miami ‘Magical Forest’

Musician and evidently part-time model Kelsea Ballerini has the swimsuit for you — and she’s even living (for a day) in a “magical forest” to model it for you. The Aerie one piece is lovely, but not as lovely as its model, to judge from the comments.

“You look stylish in everything you wear,” writes one fan. While most fans just say “beautiful” and “gorgeous” and a hundred other synonyms.

Of course, many notice the hair. It’s a little more full than Ballerini usually has it. Enchanting, according to one observer. That’s not a surprising conclusion, given that Ballerini says in her caption “happy st paddy’s day from this magical forest I’m living in today.” Magical forests and enchantment go hand in hand.

This is a performer who looks pretty terrific considering she says she hasn’t “slept in 3 weeks.” (See below.) Ballerini is probably still just too excited to sleep after her Dolly Parton duet.