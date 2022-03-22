Keke Palmer Breaks Down Miranda Cosgrove Party Dress, “Revenge Is Long Overdue”

When Keke Palmer was presented with a photographer of her and Miranda Cosgrove at Miranda’s 16th birthday party, Keke squealed with delight. “I really feel like we were serving looks,” Keke says of the photo. With great conviction, Keke says, “This look I would definitely wear today.” At the time, Keke was the star of the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP and Miranda was the star of iCarly.

Not only did Keke compliment the style of the navy blue mini dress she wore and with colorful heels but she also noted the earrings she wore. She wrote: “No one gives a styling budget like them children networks. This is also the reason my ears are no longer as strong btw.”

Keke wore A LOT of great dresses on True Jackson, VP — watch fun montage below.

Get ready to see more of Keke: she stars in the dramatic film Alice with Common and Jonny Lee Miller. She plays the protagonist, a slave in the antebellum South who “escapes her secluded plantation only to discover a shocking reality that lies beyond the tree line.”

When Keke shared the Alice trailer above, she captioned it: “Revenge is long overdue.” That’s the tagline of the film.