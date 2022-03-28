Katy Perry Stuns In Crop Top, Orange Leather Pants, “Let ‘Er Rip!”

Megastar Katy Perry knows how to get her millions of fans to tune in to American Idol where she judges the singing competition with the legendary Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan. She posts super glamourous photos like the one below. Looking like a rock star in a tiger-print crop top and orange lace-up leather pants, Katy captioned it: “Don’t let the Monday blues get you down, American Idol is on tonight.”

The official American Idol Instagram account replied: “It’s #HollywoodWeek, let ‘er rip!” with a heart, fire and tiger emoji.

Above: Katy Perry on American Idol, Hollywood Week (ABC/Eric McCandless)

When Katy shared photos of her leopard-print ensemble, the American Idol account replied: “Episode 3 comin’ fast and FUR-ious!“

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.