Katrina Law Flaunts Gorgeous Curves at ‘NCIS’ Wedding, “Thick as Thieves”

In the NCIS episode “Thick As Thieves,” while FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) investigates the death of a Navy petty officer and reunites with an old friend from his delinquent past, Billy Doyle (Kevin Chapman), Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) invites Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) to a wedding as her plus one. Sneak peek video below.

Special Agent Jessica Knight turns head in her wedding attire: a form-fitting strapless black dress with a high-slit with a Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

Pictured: Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Katrina has experience rocking a one-shoulder gown.

She also has experience having fun with her NCIS co-star Brian.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS.