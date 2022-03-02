Katey Sagal Returns To The Conners, “Not An Episode You Want To Miss”

On The Conners episode “Triggered,” before Dan (John Goodman) and the family is locked down in their home due to a shooting incident in the neighborhood, Louise (Katey Sagal) returns from tour. When she shared the sneak peek video below, Katey wrote: “At long last, Louise is back tonight on #theconners! Definitely not an episode you want to miss.”

“Shock and sorrow” is how ABC describes the episode.

In real life, in October 2021, Katey was hit by a car while crossing a street in Los Angeles. She was taken to the hospital and has since recovered.

Let’s hope Katey can get back on the road in real life! Listen to hear sing the Tom Petty song “Free Fallin” below.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC.