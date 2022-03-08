Kanye West Says “I Am Not Allowed To Cry” — Therapist Responds on Violating Boundaries

Kanye “Ye” West has the most public of personas — and if his art has mystery, that mystery is deeply entwined with his own outsize celebrity, a creation of his own striving and talent. Recently, things have not gone West’s way in his “private” life — in quotes because so much of West’s life is lived in public, even the private aspects.

To what appears to be West’s consternation, and perhaps despair, his family has broken apart, with his ex-wife (and equal in fame, if not art) Kim Kardashian being declared single by a judge.

West’s online behavior and recent shared work have seemed to address these life changes. Most recently West has troubled some fans with a poem, or perhaps lyrics — West calls it simply his “latest creation…it is called DEAD.”

Whatever the genre, West’s creation is a stark, powerful lament. It’s an exploration of the different perspectives of death and the dead, of being on the other side. It’s a creation, read one way, in which West seems to imagine himself among the DEAD, cut off from the information available to the living.

In explaining why he won’t explain his DEAD creation West writes, in part, that “Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted Art is subjective.”

Concerned fans expressed the notion that though he may feel he’s not allowed to cry, West is crying out. Perhaps for help? “It’s gonna be okay bro,” writes one fan in the comments. “Are you fine?” and “Are you okay?” are common sentiments. And among those who hang on West’s words, a response like this will be familiar: “u had me spooked man stop.”

“He’s crying out, help him find God,” says another West follower.

Sunny The Peoples Therapist replies to West about permission and discernment — and about violating boundaries. Here’s her answer:

“Men ARE allowed to cry but need to use DISCERNMENT with who they CHOOSE to cry to‼️ Feel your feelings and do so appropriately (through your art composition, music, writing, design, dress, etc) and then process it with the right people without violating the boundaries of others‼️ Expressing your feelings to the WRONG people is like going to IHOP ordering Crab Legs – Everyone deserves access to a qualified Therapist ‼️