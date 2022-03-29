Kaley Cuoco Teases Flight Attendant Season 2, “Cassie and Her Bangs Are Back Baby!”

When Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) shared the teaser (below) for Season 2 of her hit HBO series The Flight Attendant, she wrote: “Cassie (and her bangs) are back baby!” Kaley plays the protagonist Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who is struggling with alcoholism, among other things.

Fans of Cuoco and The Flight Attendant are excited for Season 2. One fan predicts that Cuoco is “going to win an Emmy for this.” Fellow Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone, who plays Cassie’s mother (see photo below), might be nominated for an Emmy, too.

The Flight Attendant returns via HBO Max on Thursdays, April 21.

Get ready to see even more of Cuoco: she stars in the upcoming movie The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart. In theaters this August.