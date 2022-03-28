Julianne Moore Auctioning Off Her Beautiful Couture Red Carpet Gowns

When not filming a Hollywood movie, Oscar Award winning actress Julianne Moore (Still Alice) is often turning heads on the red carpet. Or raising money for a good cause — or both, simultaneously. The day after the Oscars ceremony, Moore announced on Instagram that she is auctioning off “beautiful couture gowns that I have worn on the red carpet” to benefit The Actors Fund.

Not only are the tangible dresses up for grabs but so are NFT interpretations of the dresses “in order to maximize the benefit to this very worth organization.” One of the dresses up for the Gowns For Good auction is the gorgeous Givenchy gown (above) which was designed by Riccardo Tisci, which she worn to the 2015 SAG Awards. (Swipe photo above to see the NFT interpretation.)

The auction begins on April 3rd at 3pm ET and closes on April 10th at 2pm ET.

Get ready to see more of Moore: She’s slated to star in the upcoming movie Mothertrucker, which chronicles the friendship between Amy Butcher and Joy Mothertrucker, an Instagram celebrity and female ice road trucker.