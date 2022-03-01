Julianne Hough Will Hit Broadway Stage, “Enabling” a President

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough has been one of the most dynamic personalities on American primetime TV. Her kinetic energy shimmered through the screen whenever Hough became particularly excited, as she often did, by a riveting performance on Dancing with The Stars, where she was a judge. Before judging, of course, Hough was a dancer on DWTS, winning the top prize (The Mirror Ball Trophy) twice as a competitor. In other words, she can hit her marks.

For Hough, working with amateurs and making them look good comes naturally — which explains why she was cast in a new play headed to Broadway this spring. The play, called POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is about a bad President of the United States (POTUS), and the women who enable him.

The storyline dovetails perfectly with Hough’s experience, since she’s proven she can make anybody on stage look better than they really are, evidently. And it’s not as if Hough hasn’t been practicing getting dramatic lately, from looks to lighting…

Written by Selina Felinger, the play will star Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Suzy Nakamura and Julie White along with Hough. In an interview quoted in the New York Times, playwright Felinger said: “We’ve had this endless cycle of headlines about powerful men abusing their power, and each time I was fascinated by the women orbiting the men and enabling them.”

Hough has done her share of orbiting and enabling, but it was always clear on the dance floor that she wielded the power. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive opens May 9 at The Shubert Theater.