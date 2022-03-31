Judd Apatow Says Adam Sandler Knocked on SNL Door In Underwear, Holding a Hammer

Former Saturday Night Live stars David Spade and Dana Carvey host the podcast Fly on the Wall, where they have fun talking to past cast members and guests on the famous sketch show created by Lorne Michaels.

In the audio below, Hollywood screenwriter/director/producer Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40, Trainwreck, The King of Staten Island) tells a story that he says Adam Sandler told him. (Note: Apatow was never a SNL cast member nor a writer on the show, as Dana Carvey is surprised to learn.)

Sandler was a SNL cast member at the time, trying to figure out how to get on the show. Apatow’s story goes that Sandler (in his underwear) knocked on Lorne’s door (Al Franken was in the office, too) and “put a hammer in his butt.” Apatow clarifies, “like, holding a hammer in his butt.” When the door opened, Sandler reportedly said, “It’s hammer time.” Michael and Franken “weren’t amused” and Sandler “just walked away.” Carvey said: “That’s just a ballsy, that’s very Sandler.”

Sandler starred in Apatow’s movie Funny People with Apatow’s wife, actress Leslie Mann, who is also in Apatow’s new movie The Bubble, see trailer below.

Adam Sandler will appear next in his own Netflix movie Hustle, which he produced with NBA megastar LeBron James. Trailer below; available on Netflix on June 10, 2022.