Jon Bon Jovi Selfie with Gene Simmons Confuses KISS Fans, “Control Your Touch”

When KISS lead singer Gene Simmons shared Jon Bon Jovi‘s selfie below, he tagged JBJ with a sign of the horns emoji. More than one KISS fan voiced their confusion. As one asked: “gene buddy what is this?”

Another fan jumped into the comments section to explain that Bon Jovi and KISS were both on Polygram records, “that’s how they got the opening slot on KISS European Animalize tour in 1984.” It was also Jon Bon Jovi’s birthday: the famous Jersey boy turned 60. (Gene is 72.)

In his 2014 autobiography, Face the Music: A Life Exposed, KISS star Paul Stanley wrote about Jon Bon Jovi and how Jon’s manager, Doc McGhee, asked Paul (in the late 1980s) to write some songs for the Jersey band. Paul declined but gave McGhee songwriter Desmond Child‘s number and the rest is rock and roll history. Child wrote several songs for Bon Jovi’s debut album Slippery When Wet including the anthem “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

In the selfie video below, JBJ thanks everyone for the birthday wishes and mentions that he and the guys are in rehearsal and can’t wait to perform live again.

