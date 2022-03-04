Jennifer Lopez Reveals When She Knows It’s a Hit Song, “Everyone Stays”

“You know you have a hit when rehearsals are over and everyone stays ‘til the bop is over…” writes Jennifer Lopez about “Marry Me,” captioning a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video where the bop goes beyond punch out time at SOHO DANCE LA, and still the dancers keep the shimmy sizzling.

With a performer at JLo’s level of fame, any chance to get a look at how the magic gets baked is a winner with fans. And this BTS share is no exception, hitting nearly 3 million views in a day.

Everybody knows marriage is a transformational moment, but JLo collaborator Maluma uses the tune to score his own personal style transformation below. Or we should say his CAMBIO! Les gusta? he asks. Si! Plus: the tune is hard to resist.

At Lopez says here, “there’s something exciting to these relationships.” It’s the slow version and “Marry Me” is as good at being poignant as it is at being a hip shaker.

The Marry Me film — starring Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley and Chloe Coleman –is available streaming on Peacock.