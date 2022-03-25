Jennifer Lopez Reveals How “I Get In Drag” in New Makeup Video

Jennifer Lopez takes fans backstage where the real action happens in a new video. But the video doesn’t go behind-the-scenes at a concert or a movie set — instead, it’s behind the scenes at Glam, where she shows fans her physical transformation from sweet-faced Jenny from the Block into the entertainment queen of glamour, JLo.

It’s a process, and it takes some serious product, too, which is all from, of course, the JLo Beauty line. The JLo Beauty brand is available online and at Sephora.

Lopez applies the prep herself, saying that she’s readying her face for later when she goes on stage. That’s when “I get in drag,” she says, describing when the heavy makeup goes on.

It’s a sign of Lopez’s humility and confidence that she lets fans in on both sides of the transition. Many stars would rather go to the dentist than reveal themselves without makeup — before the cosmetic magic happens that makes them seem larger than life. Lopez is different.

The result of Lopez in drag is seen below, with the “heavy” version of her makeup on full display.