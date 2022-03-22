Jennifer Lopez Gifts Oprah Flashback to Diehard Fans, “Selena” 25 Years Ago

Jennifer Lopez just gave a gorgeous gift to fans, walking them back down memory lane to 25 years ago, when the exuberant and fresh-faced JLo is near the beginning of what will be an amazing career. And she’s talking to Oprah about Selena, the role that really made Lopez a movie star.

Now there is a power trio with an emphasis on the positive vibes: JLo, Oprah, and Selena.

It’s clear that Lopez is already as composed in this Oprah appearance 25 years ago as she is today — as she juggles her many roles as producer, touring superstar, dance judge, actress and everything in between. But it’s her joy, which she says matches the joy of her character, the real life singer Selena, that really stands out.

“Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life and it’s an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie,” Lopez writes.

Not that the years have treated JLo in any way but well. From the looks of things, it seems she’s only gained stature and lost nothing. At least as of last week, as demonstrated below: