Janel Parrish Returns as Higgins’ Friend on Magnum P.I., “Evil Walks Softly”

On the Magnum, P.I. episode “Evil Walks Softly,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perita Weeks) helps the mother of a suspected bomber to locate her teen son and turn him in to the authorities. And when not working on the missing boy case, Higgins spends time with her friend Maleah (recurring guest star Janel Parrish, Pretty Little Liars).

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Maleah suggests that, now that Magnum is single again, Higgins might be interested. Higgins gracefully dodges addressing the suggestion with a breath-taking run up Diamond Head.

Hawai’i definitely suits Janel… on-set and off.

Magnum, PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Undercover Boss at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm.