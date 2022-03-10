James Earl Jones, 91, Could Be Darth Vader’s Voice in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ — “Sworn To Secrecy”

George Lucas chose the magisterial voice of James Earl Jones the first time around, making indelible the sound of one of the most famous and recognizable characters in world culture: Darth Vader.

But Jones wasn’t the body inside the suit — that belonged to 6’6″ British actor David Prowse.

The same duality thing could happen again, or so goes the speculation, as the Star Wars franchise gives fans the Disney+ offering Obi-Wan Kenobi. The teaser trailer dropped and got tongues wagging at the sight of Vader’s venomous visage. But will Jones’s own tongue be put to work?

Hayden Christensen, who inhabited prequel Darth Vader in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith returns, but to what degree? Is Christensen the body and the voice?

The accomplished Canadian has been dramatically mum about everything to do with the role and the show. “I wish I could tell you,” Christensen told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m sworn to secrecy.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming on May 25 on Disney+, when all — or at least some — will be revealed. Maybe there is a clue in the video below? In it Jones talks about voicing Vader and what it has meant. The answer is a lot. But is it reasonable to think he could do it at this juncture? Loyal fans and wishful thinking put the hope into a lot of comments.