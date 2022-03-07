Jacob Elordi Says Being Shirtless on ‘Euphoria’ Is “Sort of OK”

Talk show eminence Ellen DeGeneres is catching a little blowback for possibly making Euphoria star Jacob Elordi uncomfortable with a series of questions about his character’s frequent shirtlessness (and more) on the HBO hit show.

From her perspective, as she explains, DeGeneres is asking Elordi questions of the sort she believes female actors are more likely to get. But even with DeGeneres seeming to try to balance the gender equation, some fans responded that DeGeneres was “objectifying” Elordi.

DeGeneres describes her impetus this way: “I just was wondering because for women I think they probably would ask a woman [if they] mind being naked on camera. I’m just wondering if they ask you, or if you just are surprised when you open the script.”

Elordi, the 24-year-old Australian, says this common component of the show — his being disrobed to some degree — no longer surprises him. It makes sense, in fact, since his Euphoria character Nate Jacobs is “this ultra masculine, macho jock. So those guys, I think, tend to get around pretty shirtless. So it’s sort of OK.”

Of course, anybody who has ever said something is “sort of OK” probably knows that means it’s not totally OK. And that’s what fans, defending Elordi, were responding to.

At least they don’t show much more than Elordi’s compelling face in the Euphoria Season 2 trailer:

Even as the new face of BOSS, Elordi isn’t the chest of BOSS, just the face. So far…