Hilarie Burton Flaunts Cornicello Around Her Neck, “From My Partner In Crime”

On the Good Sam episode “Keep Talking,” Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) sees patient Amy Taylor (Bethany Joy Lenz), who is admitted to the hospital accompanied by her sister, Gretchen (Hilarie Burton). It’s a reunion for the three actresses who starred together in the teen drama One Tree Hill, and co-host the podcast Drama Queens.

While promoting her reunion with Lenz and Bush, Burton shared the close-up photo below and wrote: “…it occurs to me that I have the best women in my life.” She points out the pieces of jewelry: “round my neck is an cornicello from my partner in crime” (she tagged her agent Liz DeCesare O’Leary), and her wrist is “piled with tokens of love.”

Cornicello (aka the “Italian horn”) is an Italian talisman traditionally worn “to protect against the evil eye and bad luck in general.” Burton adds: “All talismans that protect me. Make me feel seen and loved.”

Get a better look at Burton’s cornicello in the photo above and the video below.

That lucky charm is with her all the time — even when spending the day with her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Good Wife) and their two kids.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS.